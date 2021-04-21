Akuapem Poloo’s bail first step to free her entirely – Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Rapper Reggie Rockstone has expressed satisfaction after lawyers of Akuapem Poloo successfully secure bail for the embattled actress.



Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has been granted bail by the Criminal Court 2 Division of the High Court after her lawyer filed for an appeal against her 90-day sentencing by the Circuit Court.



The bail was granted pending hearing on the appeal filed on Monday, April 19 by lawyer Andrews Kudzo Vortia.



The bail was at a cost of GH¢80,000 with two sureties, both to be justified.



She is to report to the police every two weeks and can only travel at the express permission of the courts.



She is, therefore, to deposit her passport with the registrar of the court.



The High Court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey said the applicant satisfied all four grounds of bail, pending the appeal.



In a tweet reacting to this development, Reggie Rockstone said “My eyes are wet now not from sorrow but joy! God is good always! Thanking all u good folx can I get a loud African ‘amen’



@dkbghana ( we got mo work to do! This na beginning) #activate #activism #affectchange #oldcololawsmustgo”



