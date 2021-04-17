Akuapem Poloo needs psychiatric help not prison – Lawyer

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 April 2021

A human rights Advocate, Mary Ohenewaa Afful has disclosed that the incarcerated Actress, Rosemond Brown popularly called Akuapem Poloo needs psychiatric help than prison.



According to the private legal practitioner, the behavior of Poloo on social media needs to be examined by a psychiatrist.



Ohenewaa speaking in an interview with Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman on Power FM Friday night indicated the behaviour of the social media sensation suggested all was not well with her, mentally.



“I can see she’s not mentally stable because of her utterances and lifestyle and as you can see no reasonable person will do what she did.” Ohenewaa argued.



Ohenewaa added that Akuapem Poloo’s lawyer should not have changed her plea from not guilty to guilty but instead should have applied for a psychiatric examination for the actress.



Rosemond Brown was jailed three months by the Accra Circut court Friday for taking a nude photo with her seven-year-old son and posted on social media.



She was sentenced to 90 days on each count but the court said, the sentence must run concurrently.



This means she will only serve a 90-day jail term which is three months.



The Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Christiana Cann, said such cases are becoming prevalent in society, and Institutions including the court must act.



The court said it took into consideration all the plea for mitigation before arriving at the decision.



