Akuapem Poloo gives latest account of how she was almost assassinated in her house

Entertainment of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has stormed social media with new claims of being nearly assassinated by an unidentified young man.



She said she was fortunate enough to have been in the company of two military men who intervened on her behalf.



Narrating the incident which occurred on Sunday, May 5, 2023, Poloo said the 23-year-old boy who was sent to kill her, came with a taxi but packed it a few meters from her house because she has CCTV cameras.



Poloo said but to the disappointment of the young man, he met the two Soldiers after climbing upstairs to her room and was thoroughly interrogated.



Poloo added that upon thorough interrogations, her friends sensed foul play and immediately called for the arrest of the young man.



Narrating further, she said the young man, together with the taxi driver, were apprehended at the police station where the suspected killer started acting abnormally while confessing that he was really on a mission.



Narrating his side of the story, the taxi driver who was driving the suspect around, said the young man was holding a picture of Akuapem Poloo, and asked about her location in the area till they landed at the exact place.



Addressing her enemies, Akuapem Poloo said: “Look at the small boy you sent to kill me, now he is acting abnormally in police cells. Since 2018, my enemies have tried me. What have I done to you? I am back home, the taxi driver and the 23-year-old boy who you sent to kill me are in police custody. I am someone with a good heart and I don’t know why people would want to kill me. You people have tried to put me in jail. You have tried to silence me. Why? Why? Is it because I was trending yesterday?”



In a video to express appreciation to the two men who saved her, Poloo added,

“Thank you. Allah brought you to me. I forced you to come and eat fufu, little did I know that you’d be coming to rescue me. They didn’t know I didn’t have soldiers in my house. They thought I was alone in my house.”



Watch the video below:









