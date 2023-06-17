Akuapem Poloo gives details as to why her friend leaked her nude video

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Rosemond Brown, known in the showbiz industry as Akuapem Poloo has explained why her best friend leaked her nude video on social media.



On September 14, 2020, the actress was in the news and this was because a video of her surfaced on the internet and the actress was captured kneeling naked.



This left a lot of Ghanaians confused as to how the actress’ naked picture was on social media, contemplating whether it was intentional or was done by someone else.



In an interview with Felicia Osei on Onua Tv’s AdwumaAdwuma, Akuapem Polo disclosed the reason behind her friend’s malicious acts.



In her words, she stated that a friend leaked her naked picture online because she refused to take her to Cardi B’s ‘Meet and Greet’, when the American rapper came to Ghana in December 2020.



“Because Cardi B came to Ghana and I did not go with her. When Cardi B came to Ghana, I was given a complementary card and after I was done promoting the show, I posted on social media that, I have been given four tickets. My friend saw the post and told me she will also go to the events. But I was unable to go with her because I was on set right after my shoot, I went straight to the place. Because she saw me trending, then she decided to circulate the nude video she shot”, she explained.



The actress in the interview also narrated how her friend was able to get the video without her noticing.



She stated that after they had both finished shooting a video, she decided to go take her back. While she was bathing, she had an urgent fall which compiled her to come out naked and that was how her friend managed to take the video.



“I did nothing to my friend and she posted that video before Cardi B came to Ghana. At that time, we had both finished dancing and shooting a TikTok video. I took a shower after and while I was bathing, I had a phone call. Because I was naked, I lay on my stomach to receive the call. Not knowing my friend was zooming in to see my private part. I realized she recorded the video in November and Cardi B came to Ghana in December".



