Akuapem Poloo drops decent traditionally dressed photos on her birthday

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress and model, Akuapem Poloo has dropped decent photos to mark her birthday today.



Akuapem Poloo, known in private life as Rosemond Brown, was seen in beautiful traditionally dressed outfits.



Most of the people who commented on the photos sighted by Zionfelix.net were happy about how she has changed.



Poloo has been living a quiet life following her recent issues which sent her to jail.



She captioned the photos “A QUEEN FEARLESS LIKE NANA YAA ASANTEWAA WAS BORN TODAY, I’VE FOUGHT A LOT OF BATTLES IN LIFE YET GOD HAS BEING SOO GOOD TO ME. I’M A TRUE DEFINITION OF AN AFRICAN WOMAN, MY JOURNEY SO FAR IN LIFE HAS BEEN AMAZING AND I WANT TO THANK GOD FOR THAT. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO A BEAUTIFUL QUEEN, SMART, COOL, AND ABOVE ALL INTELLIGENT NO WONDER GOD BROUGHT ME ON EARTH ON THURSDAY LIKE MY LEGEND NANA YAA ASANTEWAA WE STAND FOR BRAVERY CHEERS TO AN AMAZING LIFE..”



See the photos below



