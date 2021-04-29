Akuapem Poloo 'chases' DKB for donated monies

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Actress Akuapem Poloo in a trending video sighted by GhanaWeb has made a shocking revelation about donations sent in by some Ghanaians during her time in jail.



According to her, the monies donated by well-wishers and fans through her ‘friend’ comedian DKB has still not been received.



Worried Akuapem Poloo stated that persons who are expecting her to show appreciation after sending her monies while facing a jail term have tagged her “ungrateful” following her failure to “thank them” for their kind gesture.



The actress who expressed her displeasure about the new development claimed that efforts to reach DKB to confirm whether or not he has received monies on her behalf has proven futile as he has refused to pick up her phone calls.



“A woman named Maa Alice called yesterday… she said she had given money to DKB, GH¢4,000 to give it to me. The woman spoke very bitterly so I picked up my phone and called DKB, I was thinking maybe he was going to return my calls but till now, he hasn’t… let’s respect ourselves, you know I am a grateful being, thank you,” she said.







She added: “There is something I want to clear because it is really tarnishing my name… since I came back from jail, a lot of people have been calling my business number telling me that they’ve given money to some people to give it to me and after I came back I couldn’t take their numbers to call to say thank you. You guys should know that Poloo appreciates every little thing.



“I want to say this, aside ThoseCalledCelebrities, who people gave money to send to me and my mother… I have not received money from any person. Since I came from jail, people have been calling me from UK and US telling me that they have given money to someone to give it to me and that, I didn’t say thank you so I am ungrateful.”



When GhanaWeb contacted the comedian, he indicated that he would not comment on the allegations levelled against him adding that his lawyers will handle it.



