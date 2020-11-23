Entertainment of Monday, 23 November 2020

Akuapem Poloo case adjourned to Jan 29

Actress Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo

The case in which actress Rosemond Alade Brown popularly known as Akuapem Polo has been charged with publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son has been adjourned to January 29, 2020.



This was because the Prosecutor in the case Chief Inspector Agartha Asantewaa is on leave.



In court on Monday, November 23, the court was expected to conduct the Case Management Conference (CMC) but the prosecutor was absent.



The purpose of the CMC is to identify the essential issues in the litigation and to avoid unnecessary, burdensome or duplicative discovery and other pretrial procedures in the course of preparing for trial of those issues.



The court presided over Her Honour Christina Cann while adjourning the case ordered that prosecution to file all thy necessary disclosure documents including witness statements before the next court sitting.



The outspoken actress is facing three charges of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence, a conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.



Rosemond who had displayed her naked picture with her son on social media on June 30, 2020, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.



The Circuit Court, however, admitted her to bail in the sum of GHc100,000 with four sureties.



Two of the sureties are to be justified with landed property worth same amount.



In addition to the bail conditions, the court said the title deed of the property, should be deposited at the court’s Registry pending the final determination of the matter.



This was after her lawyer Philip Kofi Bekoe had prayed the court to admit her to bail on grounds she is a well-known person. He said his client has people of substance who would stand as sureties when granted bail.



The prosecution did not oppose to the bail application.



A brief facts of the case presented to the court by the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Agartha Asantewaa were that the complainant is Bright K. Appiah, the Director of Child Rights International Ghana.



According to the prosecution, on June 30, 2020, the accused person celebrated her son’s seventh birthday and she took her nude pictures together with her son who was also half-naked and posted same on her Instagram page which went viral on social media.



She told the court that, the pictures attracted comments, adding that the behaviour of the accused person was likely to detract from the dignity of her seven-year-old son among others.



Chief Inspector Agartha told the court that the complainant petitioned the Director-General Criminal Investigations Directorate and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit.



Akuapem Poloo, she said was arrested and in her caution statement, admitted posting the nude picture with her son unintentionally.



But, prosecution held that Rosemond had deliberately posted the nude picture together with her son.

