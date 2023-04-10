Akrobeto steals show with dance performance at Kwahu Easter celebrations

Entertainment of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Ghanaian actor, comedian, and television personality Akrobeto delighted festival-goers who traveled to Kwahu to celebrate Easter with his impressive dance moves.



The actor shared a video on his official YouTube account where he showcased his dance prowess, grooving to Keche Ft. Kuami Eugene’s hit track, "No Dulling."



Akrobeto's impeccable dance skills and demeanour received high praise from Ghanaians, who were thoroughly entertained by his performance.



Dressed in a sleek matching suit and pants complemented by black shoes, the veteran actor looked dapper as he grooved to the beat.



Before his stunning dance routine, Akrobeto lauded Kwahu, acknowledging the warm and hospitable nature of the town.



He remarked on how every visitor is treated with open arms and provided with complimentary accommodation and meals.



Akrobeto's video offers a glimpse of the lively Easter festivities in Kwahu and demonstrates the actor's ability to entertain and captivate his audience with his remarkable talents.







Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch Moans & Cuddles below:











ADA/BB