Akrobeto nominated for My Africa Influence Awards

Entertainment of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian comic actor and host of UTV's ‘Real News’, Akwasi Boadi, better known as Akrobeto, has received nominations for the TV Presenter of the Year category for the My Africa Influence Awards.



This prestigious award ceremony is scheduled to take place in Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast, on December 17, 2023.



Akrobeto will be competing against fourteen (14) other renowned presenters from across the continent, including South Africa's Trevor Noah, Bassem Youssef from Egypt, Ebuka Obi-Uchuendu from Nigeria, and Dingindaba Buyoya from Zambia.



He will be the only Ghanaian to be nominated for the category.



Akrobeto has gained international recognition for his comical presenting style and engaging sports coverage, even extending his fanbase to some European countries.



Ghanaians and fans online expressed excitement about his nomination and are rallying behind him to secure the award, celebrating his significant contributions to the local entertainment scene.



The only other Ghanaian who has received nominations for the Awards scheme is actress, Jackie Appiah who was nominated for the Influencer of the Year category.



The My Africa Influence Awards 2023 holds great promise, featuring prominent personalities and celebrities from across Africa.



ID/ DAG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



