Akrobeto cracks ribs at McBrown's birthday party

Akrobeto in his elements

Comic actor Akrobeto showcased his talent once again at the private birthday party of actress, Nana Ama McBrown.



The actor graced the occasion of his colleague and managed to get every one on the floor laughing when he tried to sing for Nana Ama McBrown.



Akrobeto who was giving out his best performance, got people laughing as his performance cracked everyone up at the party.



He sang a happy birthday song to his colleague as he graced and cheered the occasion. His performance put everybody in a whole different mood at the party.



Watch video below





