Akrobeto celebrates Yaw Dabo's viral streak, credits impact of Kumawood

Ace actor, Akwasi Boadi, known as Akrobeto has hit back at Ghanaians for underestimating Kumawood actors.



While referencing Yaw Dabo's viral interview with popular Spanish outlet Marca, he said his colleague has made nonsense of the assertion that Kumawood actors do not gain recognition internationally because they are not educated.



"People use to say that Kumawood actors are not educated, now look at where Dabo is. He got there because of Kumawood. In life, never look down on yourself.



Akrobeto, who is also a TV host, has had his hilarious videos gone viral with Spanish media interviewing him over his comical newsreading style.



The actor became an internet sensation for his comical style of mentioning names of clubs and players during his presentations as well as teasing top teams when they lose.



"People use to say I didn't go to school but the whites travel all the way here to interview me. Whatever I say goes viral...," he said.



Yaw Dabo went viral after a post-match analysis of Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final game against Manchester City on May 9, 2023.



He talked about how Antonio Rudiger pocketed Erling Haaland in the match and also slammed the referee for his unfair decisions in the match.



MARCA invited Dabo for a tour of their premises and coupled with a detailed interview session.



