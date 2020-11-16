Movies of Monday, 16 November 2020

Akosua Hanson makes her debut on Netflix

Radio and TV Presenter, Akosua Hanson

YFM’s presenter, host of the Y-Lounge, actress and feminist, Akosua Hanson, has just made her first appearance on Netflix thanks to her feature on Leila Djansi’s series, 40 and single.



Akosua Hanson played the role of Nayelle, a stern woman who engages in very high-risk drug trafficking all across continents. Judging from her stupendous charisma and wild nature, it is indisputable that she was the best character for the role.



Akosua, in an Instagram post announcing this great achievement, said, “Chale, just had my Netflix debut y’all…… I played Nayelle and she does the very high-risk drug trafficking runs across continents. Catch 40 and Single this weekend on Netflix, directed by the incredible @leiladjansi”.



The Urban Movie Channel (UMC) original series, 40 and Single is a drama series that delves into the clamorous life of Ebaner Temple, a biracial, bi-sexual, single, bridal fashion designer, as she manoeuvres life in the African city of Accra, Ghana, where race and colourism have significant colonial roots.



The series talks about sex, drugs and mysterious murders, secret unions, infused with important themes around colonialism, white privilege, racism, rape, and many more.



The series is now available on Netflix for Africa and UK subscribers, and for people in the USA or Canada, 40 and single is available on @WatchUMC.

