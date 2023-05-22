Akosua Agyapong reveals plans to use Nima boys to fight GHAMRO at Akwaboah Snr's event

Entertainment of Monday, 22 May 2023

Veteran Highlife musician Akosua Agyapong has made explosive allegations against the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), hinting at organizing a group of individuals from Nima to ensure that GHAMRO executive members would not be allowed to attend Akwaboah Senior’s One-Week funeral observation.



In a 3news.com report, she accused the members of neglecting the late Kwadwo Akwaboah, when he was in need and expressed her determination to do everything in her power to prevent GHAMRO executives from attending the event.



According to Akosua Agyapong, GHAMRO's executives frequently cheat and neglect musicians who are in dire need, instead diverting a significant portion of the musicians' royalties for their benefit.



"The collectors of the Organization’s royalties received ¢433,000 as commission, as indicated in GHAMRO’s 2021 annual report," revealed Akosua Agyapong.



She also disclosed that the executives received ¢132,000 as a sitting allowance and refreshments for their board meetings, according to the same report.



“If it so happens that in the case of Kwadwo Akwaboah, who told me before his death that he only received ¢250 as royalties, what does that amount to, if not cheating?” Akosua Agyapong wondered.



In light of the perceived mistreatment of artistes, Akosua Agyapong declared that she would take drastic measures to prevent any GHAMRO executive from participating in the one-week funeral observation, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 30 in Trede, the hometown of Akwaboah Sr., situated in the Ashanti Region.



