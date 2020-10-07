Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Akosua Agyapong chides Rex Omar, describes him as the worst GHAMRO chairman ever

Rex Omar and Akosua Agyapong

Ghanaian highlife musician, Akosua Agyapong has chided Rex Omar.



The ‘Frema’ singer in a recent interview described Rex Omar as the worst Chairman that the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) has ever had.



She made this comment following Rex’s consistent criticism targeted at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Rex Omar is always trying to discredit Akufo-Addo, but what has he (Rex Omar) done for musicians as the Chairman of GHAMRO.”



“When Carlos was in charge, you (Rex Omar) were on social media platforms criticizing, and so, we thought given the chance, you will do better. Rather the situation is gone from bad to worse,” Akosua said in an interview on Accra FM.



She added: “As for Rex, I will say it again and again that among all of them, Rex is the worst GHAMRO chairman ever.”

