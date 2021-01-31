Entertainment of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Akosua Adjepong talks about relationship with Rawlings, his contribution to the arts

play videoAkosua Agyapong and the late former president, JJ Rawlings

For the legendary musician, Akosua Agyapong, the death of the late former president, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, will remain one of the toughest things for her to forget in her life because of the unfinished plans she had with him.



Akosua came into a close relationship with the former president after he attended her 25th anniversary in the Ghana music industry, where he urged her to make the show an annual one.



She told GhanaWeb’s Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa that although she did not live up to that expectation, she had planned a show for 2020, marking her 30th anniversary but COVID-19 hibernated her plans.



Certain that she would be able to organize that concert this year and have the late president, once again, grace it, she describes how heart-wrenching the news of his passing came to her and how even more difficult it has been for her to get over the memories of the man she adored.



She also shared some of her great experiences and lessons of the late president with GhanaWeb on our Memorial Series, marking the death and burial of the late former president who died on November 12, 2020, at the age of 73.



Watch the video below:



