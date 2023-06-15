Akosua Adjepong defiant in face of GHAMRO lawsuit threats

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akosua Agyapong, a renowned Highlife musician, has firmly stood her ground against the Ghana Music Rights Organisation's (GHAMRO) Interim Management Committee's threat to file a lawsuit against her.



Akosua Agyapong asserted that her claims regarding the committee's unlawful operations were not baseless but supported by concrete evidence, which she is willing to present when called upon.



In a Graphic Showbiz report, Agyapong expressed her unwavering readiness to face any legal action initiated by GHAMRO.



Undeterred by their threats, she stated, "I am waiting for them, I don't care at all if they want to sue me, I am very ready for them. If they think what I have been saying are lies, and they have their own truth somewhere, I am ever ready to face and confront them in court with facts."



According to Adjepong, GHAMRO's attempts to silence her through legal action were unfounded and merely aimed at stifling her voice, something she adamantly refused to comply with.



She further highlighted her conviction that the threats were an attempt to divert attention from the real issues at hand.



Responding to allegations made against her by GHAMRO members, Agyapong denied the claims that she had established a spinners association and profited from it to the detriment of GHAMRO's financial stability.



Refuting the accusations, she confidently stated, "They said I had established a spinners association, and I have been collecting money from them and issuing receipts. The truth will come out if I have or not.



“They claim I am saying things that are not true, but everything I am saying concerning them is from their annual report; the monies I mentioned are all coming from their annual report and it’s the truth."



ADA/AE