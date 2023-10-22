Akosombo Dam Spillage: Fella Makafui donates relief items to flood victims

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress cum entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has donated relief items to residents in Mepe, in the Volta Region of Ghana who were affected by the September 15, 2023, Akosombo and Kpong Dam spillage.



In a post shared by the actress on her Instagram page, the actress was captured in the town and speaking to some natives of Mepe to know how they’re thriving in such a situation.



In the post, she stated her reason for visiting the place, and according to her, she wanted to have an eye-witness view of the current state of the place after the spillage.



She further expressed her shock at the damage caused in the town which included the displacement and destruction of properties and other valuable items.



She went ahead to use her platform to appeal to all and sundry to come to the aid of these victims.



“My team and I decided to witness for ourselves the effect of the Akosombo Dam Spillage. We were shocked by the state of destruction and how the victims have been displaced. we made some donations of vital relief items to the communities and made a pledge to come back soon to support the communities again. I will use this opportunity to call on all Ghanaians home and abroad to also donate to support these communities”, she captioned under her posts.



The donation was powered by her foundation, the Fella Makafui Foundation, and among some relief items she donated were mattresses, bags of sachet water, foodstuffs, plastic buckets, and others.



The need for such support arises from the spillage at the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams, which commenced on September 15 due to rising water levels.



The subsequent flooding has caused significant losses to homes and farms along the Lower Volta Basin.



Currently, nine districts in the Volta Region face the consequences of this flooding, and residents are grappling with a humanitarian crisis.



Communities like Battor, Tefle, Mepe, Sogakope, Adidome, and Anlo have seen their lives and properties submerged by the rising waters.



Check out the posts below:





ED/OGB