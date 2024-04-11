Aklerh set to make big statement with debut EP ‘Dancehall Queen’

Music of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: Fiifi Adinkra, Contributor

Talented musician Aklerh is gearing up to make waves in the music scene with the release of her debut EP, 'Dancehall Queen.'



Comprising six tracks, the EP showcases Aklerh's unique fusion of Reggae/Dancehall and Afrobeats, produced by industry heavyweights Cashtwo and Jeph Green.



One standout feature of 'Dancehall Queen' is the collaboration on track two, where Aklerh teams up with Yaw Grey and Ennwai of Dobble fame. The synergy between these artists elevates the track to new heights, offering listeners a dynamic and unforgettable musical experience.



Thematically, 'Dancehall Queen' explores a wide range of topics, from self-expression and personal development to love and empowerment. Aklerh promises that the lyrics are both introspective and relatable, allowing listeners to connect with her on a deeply emotional level.



When asked about the inspiration behind the EP title, Aklerh explains, 'The title Dancehall Queen represents my ability to seamlessly transition from my everyday self to my sensual and extroverted persona within the Reggae/Dancehall scene. It's a nod to my journey as an artist and the mastery I've achieved in my craft over the years.'



Ahead of the release of 'Dancehall Queen,' Aklerh hopes to reach a wide audience and spread joy through her music. Both personally and professionally, she aims to make a lasting impact on the industry, solidifying her position as a rising star in the music world.



With her debut EP, Aklerh is poised to reign as the undisputed queen of the dancehall scene, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music for years to come.