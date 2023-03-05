Aklerh's 'Only You' music video takes the world by storm

Music of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: Fiifi Adinkra

On March 1st, Aklerh released her highly-anticipated music video for her hit single "Only You." The video, directed by Benn Koppoe, has already captivated audiences around the world, earning praise for its stunning visuals and Aklerh's powerful performance.



"Only You" is a heartfelt love song that showcases Aklerh's soulful voice and the powerful emotions behind her lyrics. The colourful music video was shot on the beautiful shores of La in Accra – Ghana. The simplicity of the visuals allows Aklerh's vocals to take center stage, evoking a raw and emotional connection with the listeners.



Director Benn Koppoe, known for his visually stunning music videos, was the perfect choice to bring "Only You" to life. Koppoe's use of stark lighting and shadows creates a moody and intimate atmosphere, highlighting the amazing story the lyrics of the song depict.



The stunning music video portrays the indigenous rich culture of the Ga community as well as giving prominence to the 66th Independence Day celebration of Ghana.



"I wanted to create a video that emphasized the emotion and intimacy of the song," said Koppoe. "Aklerh's performance is so powerful, and I wanted to make sure that every frame of the video captured that."



Fans of Aklerh's music have been eagerly anticipating the release of the "Only You" music video since the release of the audio in the early part of the year and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Many have taken to social media to praise the video's stunning visuals and Aklerh's emotional performance.



"Only You" is expected to make an appearance on Aklerh's upcoming debut album, set to be released later this year. The album promises to be a showcase of Aklerh's versatility as Queen of Reggae and Dancehall Music, with songs ranging from emotional ballads to upbeat anthems from various genres.



Aklerh is the daughter of Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, popularly known Daddy Bosco, the Chairman of the Rastafari Council of Ghana, an icon in Ghana’s entertainment space. Daddy Bosco is currently the general manager of Ahotor FM, a radio station based in Accra.



