Aki celebrates Pawpaw as he turns 41

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chinedu Ikedieze, a popular Nollywood actor known as Aki, has warmed the hearts of many fans on social media with his heartfelt birthday wishes to his long time friend and colleague, Osita Iheme, also known as Pawpaw.



On February 20, 2023, Pawpaw turned 41 and Aki made sure to make the occasion a memorable one.



He took to his official Instagram page to share a touching video that featured a compilation of their hilarious throwback photos.



In the video's caption, Aki referred to Pawpaw as his partner in crime and brother for life, wishing him a happy birthday and congratulating him for turning 41.



“Happy birthday to my partner in ‘crime’ …my brother for life ❤️ 88 years is not easy. Age gracefully bro” See the heart warming video below,” he wished.



The video quickly went viral on social media, with fans and colleagues showering both actors with love and admiration for their friendship and contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry.



Aki and Pawpaw have starred in several popular Nollywood films together, and their on-screen chemistry and comic timing have won them a legion of fans across the globe.





ADA/DO