Aka Blay links up with Trigmatic on 'Susanna'

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Aka Blay with Trigmatic

Veteran Ghanaian musician and of the nation's finest guitarists, Aka Blay teams up with Trigmatic to deliver a beautiful ballad for your absolute listening pleasure.



Titled 'Susanna', Aka Blay and Trigmatic performed the song as a duet, with their silky vocals and cadence stringed together by guitar strings which are wholesome to the soul.



Like the song's title, Susanna is the mystery girl and center piece of this sweet-sounding tune. Both artists sing their hearts out to the damsel, calling on her to come back home.



A phenomenal and versatile player, Aka Blay has grown comfortable with a variety of genre including: Highlife, Reggae, Jazz, Afrobeat, Blues and Rock over his many years of musical acumen which span an incredible 31 years.



Accordingly, Aka Blay describes himself as a man constantly in search of new musical knowledge, with no signs of slowing down. 'Susanna' sounds original as it is charming. It's a perfect blend of strings and vocals, pieced together elegantly to brighten up your soul.



So, crank up your volume and enjoy this beautiful love song from Aka Blay and Trigmatic below:









