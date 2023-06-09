Ajagurajah takes Diana Asamoah to the cleaners

Entertainment of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajagurajah Movement founder, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, has responded to Evangelist Diana Asamoah’s rants pertaining to his utterances during last week’s episode of the United Showbiz.



In a video making rounds on social media, a peeved Prophet Ajagurajah was captured throwing heavy insults mixed with foul language at the evangelist.



Ajagurajah said, but for the timely intervention of an NPP bigwig whom he reveres so much, Diana Asamoah would have seen the worst of him.



In that stead, he dished out what he described as a ‘light response’ to the Evangelist cum gospel singer.



“They said there’s a woman called Diana Asamoah who has insulted me. I don’t argue with your type. For the type of woman that a man has to watch porn before sleeping with, why should I fight you? An influential government official called to plead with me not to respond to you so I won’t. I respect the man who called me a lot. I didn’t even know you were in the NPP until the man called me. He is someone I pray for. If I am only an expert in cooking and God hasn’t called me, no problem.



“All I am saying is I won’t fight with a woman who anytime a man sleeps with, he has to imagine a scene from an erotic movie before he cums. I won’t fight a woman who a man always has to pretend to have an orgasm whenever they have sex with you. A man has to switch off the light any time he sleeps with you because of your face,” he fumed.



Analyzing the extent to which he has been trending for a week following his appearance on UTV, Ajagurajah touted himself as a sought-after and highly influential celebrity.



“I am very sought after; I am very influential. I went to UTV and now the whole of Ghana is discussing me. Have you ever wondered why? There is something inside of me. What is inside of me is huge. Even when I cough it goes viral,” he added.







What Diana Asamoah said



Diana Asamoah disclosed that she has since been furious and disgusted after listening to his utterances filled with what she described as jokes and deceit.



According to her, Prophet Ajagurajah had proven beyond words that he isn’t abreast with the Bible adding that he is an idolator.



In a discussion on AngelFM, Diana Asamaoh slammed Prophet Ajagurajah, stating that his only field of expertise is cooking and eating.







