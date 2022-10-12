Ajagurajah shares a rare photo of him in red attire at a tender age

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Self-acclaimed Ghanaian Prophet, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has shared a photo of when he was 16 years old.



The picture captures him holding a red walking stick while donning a red robe that looked like a jalabia with a white sage placed around his neck.



According to him, he was 16 years old in that photo, while adding that he had started his work as a preacher at a very tender age.



“Not bi now, I started this, Sweet 16. If you laugh, I will block you,” he shared on October 12, 2022.



Looking at the picture, the only different thing one would spot on Ajagurajah is his missing dreadlocks now.



In some social media comments, a user said, “Duty calls. Nobody knows the beginning of a great man, and the beginning of a great man is unpredictable.”



Another added, “You are still good-looking” while another expressed shock saying, “You have come a long way enjoy your time sir.”





