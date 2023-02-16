Ajagurajah opens application for wives, says he will marry 20 women

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Prophet Asiamah, the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, has asked ladies to submit applications to be his wives.



In a video he posted on Instagram, he explained that he had begun the screening procedure for interested women and advised them to patiently wait in line.



“To all the women who love me, there is room for you. As I have told you guys, the fifth wife, the tenth wife, the fifteenth wife, and the twentieth wife are reserved. To all those who want the fifth, tenth, fifteenth, and twentieth, please take your time.



“The pressure is getting intense, or else it will cause an oversight because the queue is long. Please queue properly and straighten it out for vetting. The vetting process is important to me. Marriage application,” he said.



Ajagurajah also said that he will marry women of various body shapes, skin colours and hair types.



“Yes, I, Kwabena Asiamah, am going to marry twenty and have ten girlfriends and concubines. I am going to birth sixty-eight children. If you don't understand, go and burn the sea.



“Someone will die, and 20 is the number I am marrying. The queue is long. When I marry all these women, they will be all around me, one on my hand, my leg, and you will find some brushing my teeth and some will be fanning me, others cooking for me to eat...and I will be happy,” he added.



He further noted that he will have several concubines by his side after marrying his 20 wives.



“I will marry women with large buttocks, breasts, slim bodies, dark hair, and many other characteristics. I will have concubines and build a big house for all of them. At night, I will wonder which room I need to go to and then decide,” he stated.





