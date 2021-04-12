Ajagurajah flaunts living room, proves he is a 'guru' in interior decor

Tabloid News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Prophet Kwabena Asiamah has given his social media followers a peek into his mansion.



A clear look at every detail in his living room, from the tiles to the furniture, to the blinds and the paintings proves the prophet has an expensive taste.



While many people would have hired the services of an interior decor company, Ajagurajah did the exact opposite.



He disclosed that he personally selected and fitted every object in the room.



Apparently, the prophet is not only good at cooking meals for his church members, but he is also an interior decor expert as well.



Watch the video below:



