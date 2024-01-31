Ajagurajah explains the spiritual reasons why Dr. Grace Boadu 'died in the bathroom'

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

On the back of some unconfirmed reports surrounding the death of Dr. Grace Boadu, the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, has explained why the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Gift Grace Herbal Clinic, reportedly died in the bathroom.



According to him, he would not be surprised if reports about the late Dr. Grace Boadu dying in the bathroom were genuine because it is a possibility spiritually.



In explaining his claims, he noted that regardless of one’s spiritual prowess and its efficiency, the moment an individual enters the washroom he or she becomes spiritually vulnerable and could be attacked easily.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Ajagurajah stated that it is everyone whose sickness must be cured by a doctor because in attempting to do so the spirit behind the ailment could kill the person.



“It is not everyone that you help, some people are sick because of a curse or strong demonic attack, so if you force yourself to help such a person you’d die. I stand to be corrected but I heard she [the late Dr. Grace Boadu] died in the bathroom by slipping.



“If that’s the truth, then it happened because no matter how you’re spiritually powerful, the only time you’re vulnerable is when you go to the bathroom. That’s why I don’t bathe in the sink. There was a lady called Yaa Dema, she slipped in a sink and died. Dr. Grace made a big mistake. It's not everyone that you’ll heal, let some of them go with their sickness,” he said.



The heartbreaking incident occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Dr. Boadu’s residence in Tantra Hills, Accra.



Many showbiz personalities have mourned her passing considering the bond the existed between them and the 'showbiz doctor'.



According to the press release by the management of the clinic, Dr. Boadu returned from a two-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28. Sadly, fate took a cruel turn the next day and she met her untimely demise.



Reports are rife that Dr. Grace Boadu died in the bathroom but the claim is yet to be confirmed by relatives.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



