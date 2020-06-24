Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Aisha Modi’s social media rant needless - Kelvynboy’s manager

A management member of Kelvyn Boy, Didi has condemned Aisha Modi’s rant after the former was nearly attacked in Ashaiman.



In an earlier report by Zionfelix.net, Aisha, a die-hard of Stonebwoy blasted Kelvyn Boy, Blakk Cedi, and O.V. She even threatened to disclose what led to them being shown the exit from Burniton Music Group in a lengthy Instagram live video.



Following her rants, Didi has tagged her actions as unnecessary.



He told Zion Felix in a phone interview on ‘Z News’ that Aisha’s rant on social media a few hours after Kelvyn was nearly attacked in Ashaiman was very disheartening.



A disappointed Didi said the way Asha Modi tackle issues are not the best and the authorities at Burniton Music Group needs to sit her down and advised.



He stated that as a close fellow to Kelvyn Boy could have done the same whenever issues crop up, but such a move won’t help.



Didi stressed that what Aisha is doing won’t help the music industry so she needs to be advised.



