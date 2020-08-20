Entertainment of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Aisha Modi is causing more damage to Stonebwoy’s brand - Blogger

play videoAttractive Mustapha, Ghanaian blogger

Ghanaian journalist and Blogger, Attractive Mustapha has opined strongly that Aisha Modi who is perceived to be Stonebwoy’s best friend is ignorant and must stop speaking on behalf of Stonebwoy because she’s causing his brand more damage.



Aisha Modi who is known to be Stonebwoy’s friend has been defending the ‘Top Skanka’ hitmaker since rumours broke that Stonebwoy had a scuffle with Sarkodie’s manager, Angelo.



In a recent Facebook video, Aisha Modi has insulted a section of the media and fans of Sarkodie.



Speaking on Accra based Onua 95.1 FM, with Christian Agyei Frimpong, Attractive Mustapha Nii okai Inusah, stated that if Aisha Modi was well informed and intelligent it would not have been bad to see her speak on behalf of Stonebwoy because she would have addressed the issues accordingly but unfortunately the contrary is happening judging from her utterances so far.



Since the news of Stonebwoy’s alleged fight with Angelo started, the management of Stonebwoy and Sarkodie have been reluctant in letting the public know what the real issues are, but Aisha has been on a talking spree and saying things that will not add any significance to Stonebwoy’s brand.



“Stonebwoy must be careful and not entertain Aisha Modi too much. He must not appear as urging her on because she doesn’t look like anyone who will add anything to his enviable brand”, Attractive Mustapha added.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.