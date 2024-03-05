Ailing KK Kabobo receives more support from Samira Bawumia, Mahama

Entertainment of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Earlier in February 2024, news broke out that veteran Highlife musician KK Kabobo was suffering from liver disease and needed support.



A host of personalities and bodies, including the Ghana Music Rights Association (GHAMRO) and the former president of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama; contributed cash sums for his treatment.



Fast-forward to March 2024, more donations and support have poured in for KK Kabobo.



On March 2, 2024, the Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, donated to the musician.



The donation was made on behalf of the second lady by the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, who visited the musician at the University of Ghana Hospital in Accra.



The amount of the donation was not made public.



KK Kabobo's family thanked Mrs Bawumia for her kind gesture, which they said was a great relief to them.



KK Kabobo also expressed his gratitude to Mrs. Bawumia and all the people who have been supporting him in his difficult time, including his relatives, friends and media personalities.



Additionally, according to broadcaster Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, former president John Dramani Mahama paid a personal visit to the musician at the hospital on March 3, 2024.



He asked Ghanaians to keep praying for him as he strives to recover from his illness.



The call for help for KK Kabobo was initiated by Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, who shared his condition on Facebook on February 26.



A photo of KK Kabobo looking weak went viral on social media, sparking sympathy and solidarity from his fans, colleagues and well-wishers.



ID/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.