Entertainment of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Ailing Emmanuel Armah breaks down in tears as Nana Ama McBrown surprises him

Veteran actor Emmanuel Armah and Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown's kind gesture has left ailing Ghanaian actor Emmanue Ammah in tears.



The Ghanaian actress and TV presenter who is marking her 43rd birthday paid a visit to a number of veteran Ghanaian actors, including Grace Nortey (Maame Dzata), Grace Omaboe (Maame Dorkuno) and Emmanuel Ammah, for whom things got emotional in his house.



Thursday was Emmanuel Armah's birthday, and Mrs Mensah's generous hands donated some items to him plus cash to take care of himself. However, before the presentation, the actor broke down into tears at the sight of Nana Ama and others around.



The veteran actor who is known for his roles in ‘Fresh Trouble’, ‘Things Men Do’, ‘Beyond Love’, 'Shadows from the Past’ and other movies, has been sick for some time now and some of his colleague actors like Kalsoume Sinare among others have supported him.



Watch the video below for the emotional moment of Nana Ama McBrown's encounter with Mr Armah.





