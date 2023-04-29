Ahkan serenades music lovers with 'Man Down' single

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: GNA

Afrobeats star, Ahkan of "Ruff and Smooth" fame has once again served music lovers with a mesmerizing tune titled "Man Down."



Akhan has, over the past years, served music lovers with some classic hits and graced the biggest musical stages around the world.



Well, Ahkan isn't taking his foot off the pedal anytime soon as he continues to churn out back-to-back hit singles, and the new banger "Man Down" is no exception.



Since going solo a few years ago, Ahkan has constantly been serving his wildly growing fanbase with incredible music. Among his most recent hit singles is the unforgettable song "Ewurama," which featured guest vocals from Mr. Drew.



The brand-new single is a cynosure of love, which is undeniably the greatest emotional feeling every person walking the surface of this earth yearns for.



This Afrobeat song evinces all the essential elements needed to make a timeless classic. The baseline of this project is entirely enough to spark a proud smile from Jimi Hendrix.



Ahkan portrays a universal voice, speaking for all men who are head over heels in love with their women.



The song has a beautiful arrangement with a very catchy chorus and two disparate verses that are unique.



Ahkan on the new jam talks about happenings across the globe and feels it is imperative to show affection to the ones we love.



Produced by Ahkan himself, the song is currently fast-rising in Nigeria with the support of its industry and other influencers.



