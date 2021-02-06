Entertainment of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

Agya Koo sought my downfall during my acting days – Frank Naro

Kumawood actor cum musician, Frank Naro

Kumawood actor cum musician, Frank Osei, popularly known as 'Frank Naro' has revealed that he faced series of witch-hunting attacks from senior actor Agya Koo many years ago when he was entering into the acting space.



To him, Agya Koo was among the few that expressed hatred among other things with the aim of ending his acting career.



According to him, Agya Koo always complained about how disrespectful he was, thereby seeking to persuade producers to stop casting him in movies.



Speaking on the ‘Best Entertainment Show’ hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo on Okay FM Friday morning, Frank Naro said despite the setbacks – he was able to move ahead to his current growth.



“When I started acting, there were many seniors in the game who didn’t like my energy. I remember one day, when we were on set acting, there was a colleague actor who said my usage of words shouldn’t be tolerated – all because he felt threatened with the said words so was avoiding it from hitting the mainstream media. The said person wasn’t a producer or director oooo, he was an actor just like me but he was permitted because he was senior.



“There were several times, that sort of pulling him down attitude. There was one star that even refused to be on set with me. Agya Koo on several occasions tormented me during my acting days but he’s my father now so I don’t like talking about it. When I became a big star myself, I was then described as disrespectful – he moved it from one stage to the other” he said.



The “Funny Love” maker further disclosed that he is also venturing into movie directing himself, with a new series ready to premiere in March, starring actors like Kofi Adjorlolo and many others in the movie industry.

He has a new hit single out called “Abena” featuring the Takoradi based rapper Kofi Kinaata and another one with Fameye called “Do Me” on the music market.