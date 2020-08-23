You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 08 23Article 1040581

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Agya Koo composes campaign song for NPP, performs at manifesto launch

The song, titled “Afa”, was performed for the first time at the ongoing NPP manifesto launch in Cape Coast.

“Afa”, to wit “it’s done” in Twi, talks about the promises that have been fulfilled by the Akufo Addo-led government.

Agya Koo wowed the audience when he was given the chance to contribute his quota to the event.

He used the opportunity to ask Ghanaians to give Nana Akufo Addo four more years to finish what he has started.

