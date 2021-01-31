Entertainment of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Agya Koo Nimo: The first Ghanaian musician to record a song on CD

Highlife musician, Agya Koo Nimo

Veteran Highlife acoustic guitarist, Agya Koo Nimo, real name, Kwabena Boa-Amponsem is said to have been the first Ghanaian musician to have ever recorded a song on a Compact disc (CD).



Agya Koo Nimo is a leading founder of palm wine music in the country and has travelled the world with his traditional highlife music.



He is popularly known for his Palmwine Quartet.



The Highlife great in 1990, released a compact disk (album) titled ‘Osabarima’, going down in the books of history as the first musician from Ghana to put a song on a CD.



With over 100 songs to his credit, Koo Nimo and his Addadam Agofomma ensemble were the most sought-after band back in the ’90s for their unique storytelling technique through songs.



Koo Nimo was the former President of the Musicians' Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and later became Chairman of the Copyright Society of Ghana (COSGA).



Popular among his songs include; ‘Ohia Ye Ya’, “Abena” “?nn? Y? Anigye Da”, “Boniay? kae Dabi”, “Abub? ne Ateb?”