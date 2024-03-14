Agradaa suspended from the fellowship of churches, ministries and ministers

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has been suspended from the Rapha Faith International Ministerial Network, a fellowship of churches, ministries, and ministers that ordained her into active service.



The group noted in a statement issued on March 13, 2023, that Nana Agradaa, who is the General Overseer of the Heaven Way Chapel, has been involved in some recent conducts and made some decisions that breached the practices and doctrines of the organization.



“This letter serves you as a notice of your suspension and invalidation/withdrawal of all documents given to you in the name; Rev. Dr Patricia Asiedua from Rapha Faith Int’l Ministerial Networks and other networks, colleges, and fellowship you have been registered with since your ordination by this network on August 2nd, 2021 till further notice,” parts of the statement read.



As part of the sanctions, Nana Agradaa’s ordination certificate, license, doctorate, and membership of the network have also been withdrawn.



“This suspension and withdrawal of ordination certificate, license, doctorate and membership of all our network was approved by the international executive of the network based on your recent activities that are totally against the ethics of ministry and integrity of a minister of the Gospel,” the suspension letter contained.



The organization cited Agradaa’s divorce and re-marriage, abuse and insult directed at fathers of faith and other persons, blackmail, and other public misconducts as key reasons for her sanctions.



“It is important to refresh your mind on certain character and attitudes we told you that the network will not tolerate;



"1. Abuse and insult directed at fathers of faith, fellow ministers, and other persons you have offenses against on social media and your television stations.



"2. Divorce and re-marriage without notice to the body.



"3. Accuse and blackmail to the international president and some officers of the network.



"4. Public misconduct that negates the principles and doctrines of Christian faith,” the statement signed by Bishop Dr. Prince E. Ogoh, the group's international secretary, added.



