Agradaa ‘roars’ after suspension from fellowship of churches, ministries and ministers

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following her suspension from the Rapha Faith International Ministerial Network, a fellowship of churches, ministries, and ministers, Evangelist Patricia Asiedua (Nana Agradaa), has stormed social media with a barrage of wild accusations.



Earlier in a statement released on March 13, 2024, the fellowship disclosed that Nana Agradaa, who is the General Overseer of the Heaven Way Chapel, has been suspended for some recent conducts and decisions that breached the practices and doctrines of the organization and Christianity as a whole.



“This letter serves you as a notice of your suspension and invalidation/withdrawal of all documents given to you in the name; Rev. Dr Patricia Asiedua from Rapha Faith Int’l Ministerial Networks and other networks, colleges, and fellowship you have been registered with since your ordination by this network on August 2nd, 2021 till further notice,” parts of the statement read.



However, it appears Nana Agradaa has some unresolved issues with the founder of the Rapha Faith International Ministerial Network, Archbishop Dr Benny T. Danson.



In response to the suspension notice, she has called out the organization and labeled its president as a fraudster, and a womanizer.



“You thought I was going to marry you when I left my ex-husband. But you were disappointed. You are pained and that is why you are fighting me. There was one instance when you were seducing me in my sitting room and begged me not to marry my current husband. You’re fake, you’re a crook, a womanizer, and an occult.



"You’re not a man of God. You are residing in Nigeria doing all forms of dubious things. I disowned this group because God did not call me for this. The day you asked me not to marry my husband, Angel Asiamah, that was the very day I left the fellowship. You’re not a man of God Ben Danson, you’re fake,” she fumed.



Agradaa also insisted that no institution whatsoever can withdraw her license to operate as a pastor, adding that, the fellowship was extremely privileged to have her as a member.



“President of Rapha Faith, I want you to know that the group has collapsed. I was trying to revive it for you. And by the way, they don’t give anyone a license to operate. It's an organization and you cannot give me the license to operate,” she added.





Nana Agradaa incurred the wrath of some renowned bishops and clergymen over her social media invitation to her ordination by the Rapha Faith International Ministerial Network on August 2, 2022.It can be recalled that Agradaa’s social media invitation letter captured the names of some leading Ghanaian pastors including, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Archbishop Dr Charles AgyinAsare, and Rev Dr Mensah Otabil among others.In a press release by the ‘Council of World Bishops, Concerned Clergy Association, Prophetic & Apostolic Council, Schambach School of Ordination/ Schambach Theological College, cum other Ecclesiastical Bodies in Ghana’, it was stated that none of the names captured on Agradaa’s social media invitation letter knew about the ordination.EB/SARA