Agradaa claims to have redeemed a lesbian

Entertainment of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Traditional priestess turned preacher, Evangelist Mama Patricia, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has indicated that she was sent to jail for a purpose.



According to the former priestess, her purpose was to do God's work.



“God took me to cells for a purpose. They brought this lady to my cell; she came with another lady. God used me as a tool to talk to her, and she cried. From that moment, she took God as her Lord and personal saviour.



“Seeing her today, I am sad. Satan thought he was taking her to Chorkor cells, but Jesus said there are some lesbians, so I should go there and preach the word of God to them so they could themselves to Christ,” she disclosed.



According to Evangelist Mama Pat, she was arrested for a reason that had to make sense to the ordinary human.



“God has done a lot. He didn't let them arrest us for any reasonable purpose. He sent us there to work. If not for her standing here today, I wouldn't talk about it.



“God didn't ask me to talk about it for bragging rights. But then when she was bringing money to the altar, God asked me to tell this testimony to the glory of his name,” she added.



On Sunday, October 13, 2022, the Ghana Police Service arrested the Evangelist Mama Pat after some church members claimed that she had scammed them after an all-night service in a money-doubling scheme.



The Accra circuit court on October 24, 2022, granted bail to the founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry Leader in the sum of GH¢150,000 with three sureties by the Accra Circuit Court.



Nana Agradaa faced seven charges, including defrauding her church members by false pretence in court.



She was re-arrested and on November 24, 2022, was released again.



She made her first public post on Instagram later, inviting her 'die-hard' members to converge at the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry at Weija in Accra on Sunday for their first Sunday service and they turned up in their numbers.





