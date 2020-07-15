Fashion of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

Ageless Mzbel is giving us the ultimate chic vibes for mini dresses

Ghanaian musician, Mzbel

Ghanaian musician, Mzbel will be is stepping out in a stunning mini dress.



Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel is giving us the ultimate style for mini dresses.



Mzbel looks ageless and we enjoy her youthfulness from far.



Clad in a white mini dress, the award-winning star complemented her look with tiger-skinned bag and nude stiletto.



Her flawless makeup and curly long hair make her look ethereal.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.