Afua Asantewaa to perform at Physicians And Surgeons Foundation fund raising dinner in USA

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Guinness World Record (GWR) contender and Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) ambassador, Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum is scheduled to perform at the 2024 conference and fundraising dinner of the Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation in North America.



The prestigious annual conference is scheduled for May 17-18, at the Atlanta Buckhead Hotel, USA.



The theme for this year's, the Foundation's 21st anniversary Conference is “Modern Cancer Care: An Integrative Approach to Excellence, equity and Innovation for Africa.”



After the conference, they will host a fundraising dinner to raise funds in support of healthcare missions and medical education.



The 'Singathoner', who is expected to speak on endurance and women battling cancers, will also entertain the audience at the fundraising gala.



The invitation letter signed by Gabriel Asumeng (M.D., MDiv), president of the Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation of North America (GPSF) stated "...You are an influential individual in our society with a particular interest in women empowerment. You continue to inspire women and children in Ghana."