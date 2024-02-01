Afua Asantewaa pays $750 for premium review of sing-a-thon

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Ghanaian sing-a-thon contender, Afua Asantewaa, has disclosed that she and her team have paid for a priority review of her contest.



The priority review, which goes for $750, according to her, will take 1–5 days, as against the standard review that takes 12 weeks.



“Because of the popularity of the event they requested for our files. After two weeks of waiting, we requested a priority review. The normal review takes not less or more than 12 weeks. But if you want it quick you pay an amount of money and they review your file within five working days," she stated in an interview with Joy News.



The decision to expedite the verification process underscores the significance of Asantewaa’s achievement and her commitment to transparency.



While the monetary investment expedites the validation process, it also reflects the meticulousness and rigor associated with Guinness World Records.



With the spotlight firmly fixed on Asantewaa’s accomplishment, the world eagerly awaits official recognition from Guinness World Records, solidifying her place in history as a singing sensation and a beacon of perseverance.



Background



From December 24 to December 27, 2023, Afua Asantewaa captivated scores of patrons at the Akwaaba Village with her sing-a-thon contest which lasted for 126 hours and 52 minutes.