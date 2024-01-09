Afua Asantewaa finally submits sing-a-thon evidence to Guinness Book of Records

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has finally submitted evidence of her attempt to break the ‘Guiness Book of Records for the longest singing effort by an individual’.



The 33-year-old Ghanaian lady together with her team, submitted the video evidence on January 6, 2024, for review and confirmation.



In a discussion with Graphic.com.gh, Afua disclosed that she also submitted other requirements, including her media engagements prior to the attempt, among others.



She added that she was hopeful of a favourable response in the coming days.



Afua, on December 29, 2023, concluded her Guinness World Record attempt by surpassing an existing 105 hours set by an Indian in 2012.



She endured a five-day singing marathon that commenced at midnight on December 24 and concluded at 7:00 am on December 29.



On the last day of her record attempt, she had sung for five days, six hours, and 55 minutes, a feat which has been highly commended by fans and dignitaries from all backgrounds.



Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has since immensely encountered all forms of support even after the competition.



