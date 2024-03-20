Afua Asantewaa announces 'Thank You' tour after failed GWR attempt

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, who recently attempted a Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, has announced that she will be embarking on a 'Thank You tour' to express gratitude to the supporters.



She sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes at the Akwaaba Village in Accra in December 2023 in an attempt to beat the current world record of 105 hours set by Sunil Waghmare in 2012.



However, the Guinness World Records later clarified that her attempt did not meet the required break timings, a crucial rule for marathon records.



Taking to her Twitter account on March 19, Afua Asantewaa announced she would be going on a tour to show gratitude to her fans in Canada.



“I have a tall list of countries I am so grateful to for their immense support for me during my GWR record attempt. It’s time to say thank you, beginning with all Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians in Toronto, Canada,” she posted.



Meanwhile, another Guinness World Record contender, Executive Chef Faila Abdul Razak, has recently represented Ghana at the International Horticultural Expo in Doha, Qatar.



Chef Faila, who also failed to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, represented Ghana at the event following an invitation from the Ghana Tourism Authority.



I have a tall list of Countries i am so grateful to for their immense support for me during my GWR record attempt. it’s time to say thank you beginning with all Ghanaians and non Ghanaians in Toronto, Canada.Join us for an amazing experience from August 24 -September 03, 2024 pic.twitter.com/LXhCgVVkA0 — AFUA ASANTEWAA SINGATHON ???????? (@efiadahemaa) March 19, 2024

