Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Aftermath of infamous CNN comments, butt surgeries, COVID-19 experience; Moesha tells it all

Ghanaian actress, Moesha Babinoti Buodong in an interview with GhanaWebTv

After she was scorned, despised, and mocked by many for speaking “her truth” during an interview with CNN’s Christian Amanpour in 2018, Moesha has disclosed how that encounter changed her life for good.



Recounting how she felt three years, Moesha Babinoti Boudong described it as a nightmare, and breakthrough altogether.



To her, the backlash she received from Ghanaians opened her eyes to many interesting things which she revealed to GhanaWeb’s Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment.



She also spoke extensively about her experience with the deadly COVID-19 and how she contracted it.



Issues relating to her butt surgery and many other mind-blowing secrets were revealed on the show.



