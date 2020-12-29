Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

After refusing to give me a verse, you came to End SARS in Ghana – AY Poyoo to Davido after Burna Boy fight

Nigerian musician, Davido and Ghanaian comic rapper, AY Poyoo

Young Ghanaian comic rapper, AY Poyoo has posed a question to Nigerian musician, Davido following his fight with Burna Boy.



As Zionfelix.net reported earlier, Davido and Burna Boy engaged in a fierce fight at a night club in Ghana.



After reports of the incident went viral, ‘The Goat’ rapper called Davido out in a post on Twitter.



According to him, Davido has been ignoring him when he reached out to him for a verse.



However, now that he is in Ghana, Poyoo wants him to bless him with a verse instead of fighting.



He asked Davido if he is coming to end SARS in Ghana.



AY Poyoo tweeted: “You @davido I ask you for verse you no mind me. You come Ghana dey come fight. Ebe here you want come end SARS? My friend I need that verse so link up!”



See the post of AY Poyoo below:





