Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

After refusing to give me a verse, you came to End SARS in Ghana – AY Poyoo to Davido after Burna Boy fight

Young Ghanaian comic rapper, AY Poyoo has posed a question to Nigerian musician, Davido following his fight with Burna Boy.

As Zionfelix.net reported earlier, Davido and Burna Boy engaged in a fierce fight at a night club in Ghana.

After reports of the incident went viral, ‘The Goat’ rapper called Davido out in a post on Twitter.

According to him, Davido has been ignoring him when he reached out to him for a verse.

However, now that he is in Ghana, Poyoo wants him to bless him with a verse instead of fighting.

He asked Davido if he is coming to end SARS in Ghana.

AY Poyoo tweeted: “You @davido I ask you for verse you no mind me. You come Ghana dey come fight. Ebe here you want come end SARS? My friend I need that verse so link up!”

See the post of AY Poyoo below:

