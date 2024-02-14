After forcing him to marry you, you're threatening to expose him? - Xandy Kamel fights Big Akwes’ wife

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Ghanaian socialite, Xandy Kamel has taken on Freda, the wife of popular Ghanaian actor, Big Akwes for threatening to expose her husband if he does not stop crying on social media.



According to her, she is a very good friend of Big Akwes and was told about how the actor’s wife, Freda forced him to marry her for the sake of stardom and please her parents.



Xandy Kamel noted that, Big Akwes was reluctant to do so but eventually succumbed to the pressure from Freda.



She lambasted Freda for threatening to expose Big Akwes for crying on social media and challenged her to come out with whatever information she has about her husband if she meant her words.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Xandy Kamel urged Big Akwes to disregard his wife’s threats and continue crying on social media if that is what he deems fit for his content creation.



“Big Akwes denied rumours of being maltreated just to cover you. Freda, you know very well that you made arrangements for the marriage to happen yet you were ridiculing me. He was not ready to marry you, but you forced him to please your parents and for fame.



“If Big Akwes has wronged you, make it known to the public, and we are all ready for it. Although Big Akwes asked me not to say it publicly, I am doing it because it hurts me a lot. If you [Big Akwes] will cry to create your content do it, don't mind anybody,” she stated.



It will be recalled that Freda threatened to expose Big Akwes if he does not stop crying on social media.



This, according to her, creates a negative impression about their marriage.



In light of the divorce rumours, neither Big Akwes nor his wife has confirmed the rife report about their marriage being in danger. None has denied either.



