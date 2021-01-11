Music of Monday, 11 January 2021

After facing racism in Germany, I thought I'd be accepted in Ghana – Wendy Shay

RuffTown Records signee, Wendy Shay has recounted the many struggles she has faced in her journey to becoming a musician in Ghana.



According to Wendy, she was surprised to have been welcomed with so much hate from her own country (Ghana) after battling various forms of racism in Germany for years.



The ‘Shay on you’ hitmaker said all she ever wanted was to share her God-given talent with Ghanaians but they have refused to accept it.



“Leaving my mum at age 22 to come and do music in Ghana was not easy. I faced a lot of racism in Germany and when I finally came back to Ghana, I thought I’d be accepted. But no, it didn’t happen. Nobody knows what I’ve been through. From cyberbullying to all sorts of embarrassments. I just came here to do music. All I wanted was to give my gift to Ghanaians but they didn’t want to receive it,” she stated in an Instagram live video.



She, however, says in all these, she has grown to be strong-minded in the industry to face many of these trolls on social media.



According to the singer, regardless of all the trolls, it has never crossed her mind to quit music.



Although she is a little over two years old in the industry, Wendy has been trolled on the internet for her talent, dressing, and her makeup or no-makeup face.



