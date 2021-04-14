After berating Mahama for dumsor, I thought you would be better - Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Actress Yvonne Nelson says after Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo berated John Dramani Mahama for erratic power supply, she never thought he will make Ghanaians suffer the same fate wondering why his NPP supporters cannot tell him he has failed Ghana.



Ghana is currently going through a tough phase in its energy sector as power supply over the few weeks have been erratic.



Although Ghanaians have called on the government to provide a timetable for the power rationing, the government through its agencies have said that the country’s power sector is not in crisis.



Commenting on the situation, Yvonne Nelson who led a demonstration during the John Mahama led administration has expressed shock at the fact that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is subjecting Ghanaians to the same problems he condemned while in opposition.



To her, there is no hope in leadership in the country as leaders keep failing the citizens.



On people defending the government, she said they should be mindful because the people in high offices have plants and airconditioners at home so they will not feel the pain the ordinary citizens feel.



“Seriously!!!!! This has to stop MR PRESIDENT. #DUMSORMUSTSTOP@NAkufoAddo NEVER did Ghanaians think you’d let us EXPERIENCE #dumsor but here we are ….. same leader who bashed ex-president years back! Our leaders keep FAILING us!”



“Continue fighting for them…..you’ll sleep in the heat, they’ll sleep in their A/Cs regardless,” she added.