After Kwame Nkrumah, all govts have failed movie industry – Paul Gee

Source: 3 News

Popular movie producer Paul Gee, real name Paul Agyei, says since Ghana’s independence, all successive governments have failed to make a significant impact on the movie industry besides Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s government.



Speaking to Tony Best in an interview on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpon Drive on Thursday, April 15, the CEO of Paul Gee Film and Productions disclosed that the contribution of movie-making to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of any country could be phenomenal if proper attention and structures are put in place.



“Kwame Nkrumah personally sponsored for the good old ‘I Told You So’ movie and till now, it’s one of the best movies our industry has ever seen,” Paul Gee said.



Paul Gee also opined that there is the need for proper structures and monetary support from governments to moviemakers in Ghana if the country wishes to make the industry attractive enough for international markets.