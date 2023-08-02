After Cardi B’s mic toss incident, Alicia Keys’ son protects his mom on stage as a bodyguard

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

n the season when artists are attacked on stage and are uncertain how their performances will turn out, guess who decided to protect singer Alicia Keys on her Summer Tour show in Seattle, Washington? Her 8-year-old son, Genesis, joined her on stage on Sunday with a G.I. Joe look while her mom performed.



In a post made by his dad on Instagram, Swizz Beatz applauded his son’s efforts in ensuring his mom’s safety. The stern-looking picture of Genesis has generated over 5,000 comments, with fans in stitches over the seriousness he exhibited while on stage.



“My boy said I’m not playing no games on mom’s stage. He is a really serious one. Thank you Gen we love you and your protection,” Swizz wrote. The dad was amazed at the confidence displayed by the 8-year-old on such a huge stage.



In the past, some artists have sustained serious injuries following unprovoked attacks on them. In July, Harry Styles’ face was smashed with an unidentified object while on tour in Vienna, Austria after being hit by a bouquet of flowers a month earlier. Bebe Rexha ended up with a swollen black eye after a smartphone was thrown at her while on tour in New York. Kelsea Ballerini suffered a similar fate while performing in Idaho in June. A concertgoer also reportedly threw a drink at Cardi B on stage over the weekend.



In a recent interview, Keys expressed her happiness about having her family accompany her on tour this summer. She mentioned how wonderful it is to share fun experiences with them in different cities. The singer values the opportunity for her family to be part of her journey and believes it creates beautiful memories.



Keys also shared that her loved ones enjoy the road life and that she keeps pictures of them in her room to stay connected. After the show, her husband, music producer Beatz, posted a cute photo of their sleeping son, jokingly referring to his security job during the tour. Overall, the family’s presence adds joy and love to Alicia Keys’ touring experience.