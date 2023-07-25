Afronitaaa speaks about Dancegod Lloyd’s exit from DWP Academy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Afronitaaa, a member of the Dance With A Purpose (DWP) Academy has said although she regards Dancegod Lloyd as her role model, she made a conscious decision to distance herself from the dispute that arose between him and the other co-founders of the academy that provides premium tuition to people who are passionate about dance.



During her appearance on The Delay Show, aired on July 23, 2023, she clarified that she refrained from taking sides or getting involved in the matter as it concerned top management, and she believed it was not within her purview to do so.



“I feel that wasn’t my problem to put my mouth in because whatever was happening was at top management,” she said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb. “So, despite my relationship with Dancegod Lloyd, I didn’t have to involve myself in anything.”



The exit rumours



In September 2022, rumours were rife that Dancegod Lloyd had exited DWP Academy. This was after he was absent from Usher’s set at the Global Citizen Festival.



Nicholas Botchey, popularly known as Afrobeast who is a partner and co-founder in an interview on Daybreak Hitz said Dancegod Lloyd was “unavailable” throughout the rehearsal session for the event, as he was attending to other equally important projects in another country.



“Dancegod Lloyd happened to be in Nigeria during the rehearsals,” said Afrobeast. “He missed 90% of the entire rehearsal sessions.”



Dancegod contradicts Afrobeast



Dancegod Lloyd, however, in a TikTok live session dispelled the narrative. This was when a fan asked why he was absent on stage during the group’s performance with Usher. The worried fan also quizzed whether the rumors flying out there concerning his fallout with the team were really true.



“Don’t let anyone lie to you,” Dancegod Lloyd said. “Don’t let them lie to you. I have done what I can do and the rest is up to them. People are ungrateful and they will always be ungrateful. Remember that.”



“I do things for people from the deepest part of my heart and I don’t want anything in return,” the dancer added.







Another co-founder Quables strikes



Dancegod Lloyd’s statement triggered reactions from Quables, another co-founder who was his manager. In a series of tweets, Quables bitterly lamented how he sacrificed a lot to make things work, only for Dancegod to quit at a crucial point.



“You wanna ride solo? cool! The team stays together and will fly high. If you want to be back, we are open to that too. Bruh, I quit my job and career years ago to focus on your dreams. Who does that? I never wanted any recognition or fame or whatsoever. I just wanted to stay in the background for you to take the shine with everything! And today you want do me Yawa! God be my judge. 7 yrs and he said I did nothing!



"I am really really tired; you can’t lie on my name and people out there be thinking I did you wrong. When you are the problem! I need a lot of patience to not let loose, bcos if I do, people go wea,” parts of the tweets read.



Quables explains his Twitter rants



In an interview on GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment in March 2023, Quables explained why he fought Dancegod Lloyd on Twitter. He mentioned that while he doesn't know what influenced Dancegod Lloyd’s decision to turn his back against him, an attempt to influence some members of DWP to break away from the big family was unacceptable.



"I went on Twitter at a point to go and talk, I didn't ever want to talk about this. The reason I did that was, there were so many things I heard and saw like him (Dancegod) trying to get some of the members to turn against me and planning to start a new academy. Things like that.



"How can you think like that and say things like that? It didn't sit well with me but our members still knew that work had to go on...nobody can take it from Dancegod that he is a co-founder of DWP. He can come back anytime he wishes," Quables told GhanaWeb.



Afronitaaa still regards Dancegod Lloyd



In her interview on The Delay Show, Afronitaa said despite the brouhaha, she still adores Dancegod Lloyd who remains a co-founder of DWP.



She said: “I’m still very loyal to him. I still go out and say he’s my role model. Although he’s not with the academy, I know what he’s done for me. I know how much of a blessing he has been to me. If he should call me today to come do something for him, and I have permission to do it, I’ll do it.”







